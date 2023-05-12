[Watch] Rashid Khan dismisses Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan in the same over of the GT-MI clash

Gujarat Titans (GT) ace spinner Rashid Khan dismissed Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma and fellow opener Ishan Kishan in the seventh over of the innings at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, May 12.

The openers got off to a sensational start after being put into bat by GT skipper Hardik Pandya, adding 61 runs in the powerplay.

However, Rashid bowled a magical seventh over and got rid of both openers within five deliveries just as they were getting set and eying a big score.

Here is a video of Rashid dismissing both openers:

Rohit Sharma has been in terrible form this season, averaging just 17.33 in 11 innings with one half-century before this game. He appeared to be finding some form in his knock of 29 from 18 deliveries before it was cut short by the Afghan sensation.

Rashid Khan has had the wood on the MI skipper in their matchups in the IPL, dismissing Rohit four times in 29 deliveries. Rohit also has a strike rate of only 111.5 against the Afghanistan spinner.

MI came into this game winning three of their last four games and clinging to the fourth spot in the points table with six wins and five losses. They will likely have to win two of their final three games to qualify for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, GT are sitting pretty on top of the points table with 16 points in 11 games and will qualify for playoffs and clinch a top-two spot, ensuring themselves two cracks at making the final.

"It's not been ideal in terms of injury management, but we'll have to deal with it" - MI skipper Rohit Sharma ahead of the GT clash

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma lamented the number of injuries the side have had to deal with throughout the season ahead of the crunch game against table-toppers Gujarat Titans.

Their pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the entire season before the start of the IPL, and the franchise has been without Jofra Archer for all but five of the games.

To add to their injury woes, the in-form youngster Tilak Varma has been nursing a hamstring injury and is missing his third consecutive game. Speaking at the toss, Rohit said:

"Things are coming along nicely in the last few games. We understand where we stand at the moment, just focus on the game in hand. It's not been ideal in terms of injury management, but we'll have to deal with it and that's what the guys have done. We've spoken about not letting external factors affect us."

While Archer never really hit his straps this season, Tilak Varma was a vital cog in MI's batting lineup, scoring 274 runs at an average of 45.67 and a strike rate of 158.38 in nine matches.

After the match against the Gujarat Titans, MI will have two games remaining against the Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow and the SunRisers Hyderabad at home on May 16 and May 21.

