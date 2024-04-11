[Watch] Rashid Khan hits four to help GT edge past RR in a last-ball thriller in IPL 2024

Rashid Khan's all-round performance helped Gujarat Titans (GT) secure a three-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 24th match of IPL 2024 on Wednesday in Jaipur.

The Afghanistan player bowled a magnificent spell of 4-0-18-1 in the first innings when RR scored a daunting total of 196/3. Sanju Samson (68*) and Riyan Parag (76) starred for the Royals in the batting department.

Shubman Gill then anchored the steep chase for GT by playing a sensible knock of 72 (44). He departed in the 16th over, leaving his side in trouble as they needed nearly 15 runs per over to win the match. Impact substitute Shah Rukh Khan hit a four and six during his brief stay of 14 (8) before getting out in the 18th over. Rashid Khan walked out with his team needing 40 runs from the last 15 balls.

Rashid played a blazing cameo of 24* (11) in the company of Rahul Tewatia to take GT over the line. Tewatia got run out on the penultimate ball of the match, with two runs needed off the last ball. Rashid Khan finished the match in style with a four to seal the deal for the Titans.





"Winning this game made me feel extremely happy"- Rashid Khan

Speaking at the post-match presentation after winning the Player of the Match award, Rashid Khan said that taking his side over the line gave him the most satisfaction. The star leg-spinner also claimed that he lost a bit of grip on the ball due to his inactivity over the past few months owing to an injury break. Rashid said:

"Winning this game made me feel extremely happy. I haven't bowled much in the last 3-4 months owing to the surgery. I feel that I lost a bit of my grip due to that but I had a good session ahead of this game. I had a session of spot bowling for about 1 hour 45 minutes and I feel it really helped me."

Rashid will be back in action when GT will square off against Delhi Capitals in their next match of IPL 2024 on April 17 in Ahmedabad.