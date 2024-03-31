[Watch] Rashid Khan rattles Heinrich Klaasen's stumps with a ripper during GT vs SRH IPL 2024 clash

Gujarat Titans' ace spinner Rashid Khan made a mess of Heinrich Klaasen's stumps to provide his team a key breakthrough in the ongoing IPL 2024 clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The wicket was the Afghan spin wizard's only of the match but was probably the most crucial as it dented SunRisers' progress.

The dismissal came in the 14th over of the innings as Rashid bowled a flatter delivery, attacking the stumps. Klaasen went on the backfoot to smack it over mid-wicket but missed the ball completely. The 32-year-old was visibly upset by the dismissal and punched his bat in anguish.

Klaasen scored 24 off 13 balls with a four and two maximums.

The SunRisers had earlier chosen to bat first as they played an unchanged side from the 31-run victory over the Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad. Titans, who lost their previous match to the Chennai Super Kings comprehensively, brought in Darshan Nalkande and Noor Ahmed for Sai Kishore and Spencer Johnson.

SunRisers eventually finished with 162/8 in 20 overs with Abhishek Sharma and Abdul Samad top-scoring with 29 each.

Heinrich Klaasen was SunRisers Hyderabad's top-scorer in their first two games

Heinrich Klaasen batting. (Credits: Twitter)

Klaasen, who perished for 24 off 13 deliveries, had batted wonderfully in the first two games, hitting 63 against the Kolkata Knight Riders and 80* against the Mumbai Indians in SunRisers' only home game so far.

Mohit Sharma was the pick of the bowlers for the Titans against Hyderabad, with figures of 4-0-25-3. His slower balls were quite effective on the surface. Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Rashid Khan, and Noor Ahmed snared one wicket each to restrict the SunRisers.