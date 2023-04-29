[WATCH] Rashid Khan receives a special memento in GT's team huddle on occasion of his 100th IPL appearance

Gujarat Titans (GT) vice-captain Rashid Khan received a special souvenir in the team huddle as he will be playing his 100th IPL match this afternoon. GT are squaring off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in the 39th IPL 2023 match.

Across 99 games in the IPL so far, Rashid Khan has picked up 126 wickets at an average of 20.31 while maintaining an impressive economy rate of 6.50. He has represented the SRH franchise from 2017 to 2021. He then moved to Gujarat Titans in 2022 and won the title with them in their maiden season.

Rashid Khan has scalped 14 wickets in seven matches in IPL 2023 before today and is currently tied with Mohammed Siraj at the top of the wicket charts.

Ahead of his 100th IPL appearance, the ace leg-spinner received a memento from his GT teammate Wriddhiman Saha in a huddle. IPL's official Twitter handle gave everyone a glimpse of it by sharing a video. You can watch it below:

GT opt to field first after winning the toss vs KKR

Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya won the toss this afternoon and opted to bowl, influenced by the inclement weather conditions prevalent at the venue. The defending champions went in with an unchanged playing XI from their previous game. Speaking at the toss, Pandya said:

"We will bowl first. It's nothing to do with the pitch, it's all about the weather. It was sunny when we came here, it's pretty cloudy now. We have seven games left, we have to be as professional as we can get and look at things one game at a time. The idea is to get as many wins as we can. We are going in with the same team from the last game."

GT Playing XI:

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little

Impact subs: Shubman Gill, KS Bharat, Sai Sudharsan, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav

KKR Playing XI:

N Jagadeesan (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Impact subs: Suyash Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya

