[Watch] Ravichandran Ashwin wins hearts with sweet gesture for fans at airport ahead of RR's IPL 2024 clash vs MI

Rajasthan Royals' (RR) spinner Ravichandran Ashwin posed for pictures with young fans at the airport ahead of the team's upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Mumbai Indians (MI).

When Ashwin stepped out of the team bus at the airport, two young kids were seen cheering for the veteran cricketer and asking for an autograph. The 37-year-old greeted them and also obliged for a picture.

A video of the incident was shared by the Rajasthan-based franchise on its official Instagram handle on Saturday, March 30. RR captioned the post:

"Wherever he goes… 💗"

Rajasthan are off to a flying start in IPL 2024, securing back-to-back wins against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC). They are currently placed third in the IPL 2024 points table and have a net run rate of 0.8.

Ravichandran Ashwin impressed many with his batting exploits against Delhi Capitals

Rajasthan were in deep trouble against Delhi, as they lost their top order big guns Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, and Sanju Samson early after being asked to bat first in Jaipur.

Ravichandran Ashwin was promoted to No. 5 when Rajasthan were reeling at 36/3 in 7.2 overs. The seasoned campaigner repaid the team management's faith, delivering a clutch knock under pressure.

The right-handed batter countered the Delhi bowlers with great aplomb, hitting stunning sixes against the likes of Anrich Nortje and Kuldeep Yadav. He scored 29 runs off 19 balls before being dismissed by Axar Patel.

Ravichandran Ashwin formed a crucial 54-run partnership with Riyan Parag for the fourth wicket, steadying the ship for the team following a dismal start. Parag remained unbeaten on 84, his highest-ever IPL score, helping his team finish at 185/5 in 20 overs. They successfully defended the target to clinch a 12-run win over Delhi.

sRR are set to play their first away match as they take on Mumbai at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, April 1.