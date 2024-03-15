[Watch] Ravindra Jadeja joins CSK camp ahead of IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has joined the team's camp to commence preparations ahead of IPL 2024. He was instrumental in CSK's title victory last year, hitting six and four on the last two balls of the final against Gujarat Titans (GT).

The Super Kings will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the opening match of this season on March 22 at the Chepauk Stadium. Most of their players, including captain Dhoni, have already assembled in Chennai to prepare for the tournament. Jadeja also joined them on Friday.

CSK gave their fans an update about the arrival of Jadeja by sharing a video on their official X handle.

"It's a team filled with all-rounders"- Aakash Chopra on CSK ahead of IPL 2024

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra recently analyzed the CSK team ahead of IPL 2024.

Chopra opined that captain MS Dhoni remains their biggest strength, followed by a decent batting lineup. In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said:

"The name of their biggest strength is MS Dhoni because this captain knows how to manage the team. You suddenly saw the best of Dube, the best of Rahane - there are plenty of examples of players who have flourished under him. The second strength I see in this team is that the batting order is solid. Ruturaj Gaikwad consistently scores runs at the top. If Devon Conway is not there, it could be Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra or Ajinkya Rahane.

Chopra continued:

"You will see two of these three players playing, among whom Rahane will be confirmed and the other could be either Rachin or Daryl Mitchell. If they don't wish to play Moeen Ali, both can also play. Then you will see Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni. The team has batting depth and MS Dhoni showed last year that he is contributing as a batter. It's a team filled with all-rounders."

