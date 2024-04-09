[Watch] Ravindra Jadeja pranks fans by coming out to bat ahead of MS Dhoni during CSK vs KKR match IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja pranked the team's home fans by walking out ahead of MS Dhoni during their clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday, April 9.

The spectators at Chepauk waited with bated breath to watch MS Dhoni bat, given that it is expected to be the former CSK skipper's swansong IPL journey. The seasoned campaigner did delight them by coming at No. 5.

However, before he stepped out to bat, Jadeja hilariously teased fans by coming out of the dressing room with his pads out. While it initially seemed as if the southpaw was going in after Shivam Dube's wicket in the 17th over, he turned back to make way for Dhoni, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Expand Tweet

MS Dhoni remained unbeaten on 1 as CSK completed a seven-wicket victory over KKR. They chased down a 138-run target. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad remained unbeaten on 67 to take his team home.

"We know the conditions very well" - Ravindra Jadeja after CSK's seven-wicket win over KKR

Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers in the contest. The left-arm spinner conceded just 18 runs from his full quota of four overs and bagged three wickets.

The talismanic all-rounder was named as the Player of the Match for his fantastic bowling exploits. Speaking at the post-match presentation, he mentioned how tough it was for visiting teams to succeed at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

"Always enjoy my bowling on these kind of tracks. Was just looking to bowl in good areas. I've practiced a lot here - if you bowl in good areas, it helps you. Takes time for the visiting team to settle down and plan something. Difficult for them to come here and identify the surface. We know the conditions very well," Jadeja said.

With three wins from five games, Chennai are currently fourth in the IPL 2024 points table. They will now take on Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 14.