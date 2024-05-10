[Watch] Ravindra Jadeja recreates his winning shot and celebration from IPL 2023 final on return to Ahmedabad ahead of clash vs GT

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja recreated his winning shot and celebration from the IPL 2023 final on his return to Ahmedabad. He is in the capital city of Gujarat for CSK's upcoming IPL 2024 match against Gujarat Titans (GT). The two finalists of last season will square off at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday, May 10.

Jadeja was the star for the Chennai side last year when the two teams faced each other at the venue. CSK were in a tricky situation in the final over, needing 10 runs off the last two balls. In the crunch moment, Jadeja rose to the occasion and hit six and four against GT pacer Mohit Sharma to win the trophy for the Super Kings.

Mohit bowled a low full toss on legs on the final ball while defending four runs. Jadeja glanced it expertly towards the vacant short fine region and went off on a celebratory run.

During a recent practice session at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the veteran Indian all-rounder recreated the shot and celebration for his ardent CSK fans. The Chennai franchise gave a glimpse of it by sharing a video on their official Instagram handle and captioning it:

"This is so funny 🤣🤣 just for my yellow fans💛💛💛"

Gujarat Titans batted first in the IPL 2023 final and made 214/4 in 20 overs on the back of Sai Sudharsan's majestic knock of 96 (47). Due to rain interruptions, CSK were set a revised target of 171 in 15 overs. A collective effort combined with the finishing brilliance of Ravindra Jadeja helped the Chennai Super Kings get over the line in an epic thriller.

A look at Ravindra Jadeja's numbers in IPL 2024 so far

Ravindra Jadeja has been in decent form with both bat and ball for CSK in IPL 2024. He batted in the middle order and came up with a couple of useful contributions, especially when his side lost early wickets.

The southpaw scored 202 runs across 11 games at an average of 50.50, including a solitary half-century. On the bowling front, Jadeja has scalped eight wickets.

