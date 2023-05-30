[WATCH] Ravindra Jadeja's wife gets emotional after CSK beat GT in a last-ball thriller in IPL 2023 final

Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba got emotional after her husband helped the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clinch their fifth IPL title on Monday, May 29. CSK prevailed over the Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets (via DLS method) in a last-ball thriller at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The Super Kings needed 13 runs to win in the last over. Mohit Sharma, who has been a revelation in this year's IPL, nailed four yorkers to keep the equation to 10 required off the final two deliveries.

However, Mohit missed his length on the final two balls as Jadeja aced a six and a boundary to take CSK to glory.

Rivaba Jadeja, who was at the stand, was caught on camera getting emotional after her husband struck the winning runs.

Watch the clip here:

Ravindra Jadeja and Rivaba were later on seen embracing each other on the ground before she had a brief chat with MS Dhoni. The power couple also posed with the trophy as celebrations continued in the Super Kings camp.

Want to dedicate this win to MS Dhoni - Ravindra Jadeja after CSK's win

Ravindra Jadeja had a stellar IPL 2023 campaign with both the bat and ball. He chipped in with handy contributions during clutch moments to bail his side out of danger. He did the same in the final, hitting a six and a boundary to help CSK edge out GT.

Speaking to the host broadcaster at the end of the game, Jadeja dedicated the monumental victory to CSK skipper MS Dhoni.

"Feeling amazing winning fifth title in front of my home crowd," Jadeja said. "They've come in big numbers to support CSK. This crowd has been amazing. They were waiting for the rain to stop till late at night. Want to say big congratulations to CSK fans. Want to dedicate this win to one of the special members of our team - MS Dhoni."

CSK are now tied with Mumbai Indians (MI) for the most IPL wins in history.

