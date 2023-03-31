[Watch] Ravindra Jadeja shares a special message for Chennai Super Kings fans ahead of GT vs CSK in IPL 2023

Ravindra Jadeja has shared a special message for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans ahead of the IPL 2023 opener against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, March 31.

The Saurashtra-born all-rounder has urged Gujarat-based CSK fans to create a sea of yellow at the world’s largest stadium as the IPL returns to the home-and-away format after three years.

Sharing the video on Instagram, CSK captioned:

“Jaddu bhai has a message for you. Ahmedabad!”

Here’s what Jadeja said in the video:

“Post COVID, this is the first IPL season we are getting an opportunity to play in front of a fully packed stadium. And that’s always a great feeling. I would like to request all the Gujarati CSK fans to come to the stadium and support us. Whistle Podu!”

He continued:

“We recently played a Test match here against Australia and realized that the fans of Ahmedabad are quite passionate when it comes to their cricket. Especially, when they come out to support us, they completely change the atmosphere inside the stadium. And it feels good to have a stadium where so many fans come and support their home team."

Jadeja added:

"It’s a matter of pride, that we have the world’s largest stadium, here in Ahmedabad. So, I would like to request all Gujarati fans to come and support CSK. Thank you.”

For the uninitiated, Jadeja was retained by CSK for Rs 16 crore for the IPL 2023 season. He was recently awarded Player of the Series in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The all-rounder will now look to deliver for CSK as the franchise chases its fifth IPL title. So far, Jadeja has scored 2502 runs and scalped 132 wickets in 210 IPL games.

CSK will look to begin their IPL 2023 campaign with a victory after suffering defeat against GT twice last season.

CSK squad for IPL 2023

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper/captain), Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Simarjeet Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Bhagath Varma, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Sisanda Magala and Akash Singh.

Poll : 0 votes