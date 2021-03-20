Watch: Ravindra Jadeja shares a video of a wildlife visitor who wishes him a "speedy recovery"

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is recovering from a thumb injury which he suffered in the third Test against Australia in January. The southpaw is currently in Gujarat and shared a video on Twitter where he spotted a tiger on a wildlife safari.

Jadeja cheekily captioned the post, saying: "He just came out to wish me a speedy recovery."

After missing out on the Test and T20I series versus England, Jadeja will also be unavailable for the three-match ODI series against the same opponent. However, the all-rounder is expected to return to action in the IPL for the Chennai Super Kings.

Jadeja recently returned to training this month following his thumb surgery. The Indian all-rounder went through rehabilitation in Bengaluru at the National Cricket Academy.

In Jadeja's absence, fellow left-arm spinner Axar Patel stole the show in the Test series against England by picking 27 wickets in three Tests at an average of 10.59.

Ravindra Jadeja to play a crucial role for India in the T20 World Cup

Ravindra Jadeja in T20 action for India

Ravindra Jadeja is expected to form a vital cog for Team India going into the upcoming T20 World Cup. Ahead of the T20I series against England, Virat Kohli suggested that Ravindra Jadeja will be back in the team as soon as he becomes available.

"I feel the squad right now what we have, barring Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja), who will come back whenever he is fit, is the squad that I feel is the most balanced in front of all the options readily available for us to take on the field." Kohli said.

The 32-year-old has underwhelming numbers for India in T20Is, scoring 217 runs in 50 games at an average of 15.5, with a disappointing strike rate of 112.4. However, the all-rounder's batting has improved in leaps and bounds over the last few years and Jadeja is expected to play a crucial role going into the T20 World Cup.

With the ball, the southpaw has picked 39 wickets in T20Is, doing so at an impressive economy of 7.10.

Slowly but surely 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/7uARo5bhms — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) March 9, 2021