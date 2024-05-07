[Watch] Ravindra Jadeja and his wife cast vote in Gujarat's Jamnagar for Lok Sabha elections ahead of GT vs CSK IPL 2024 match

Star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and his wife Rivaba Jadeja, a Member of Legislative Assembly from Jamnagar, Gujarat, cast their votes in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player flew to his hometown following their last game against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala to participate in the 2024 general elections. He will now travel to Gujarat's Ahmedabad for his side's next IPL game against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday (May 10).

In a video uploaded on X (formerly Twitter) by ANI, both Jadeja and his wife were seen at a local polling booth in Jamnagar to cast their votes. The 35-year-old opted for a yellow T-shirt while Rivaba wore a saree. The latter is part of the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

The power couple tied the knot in 2016 and are each other's support system both on and off the field. Jadeja had earlier campaigned for his wife during the state elections in 2022. Rivaba also attends India and CSK matches to cheer for her husband.

Ravindra Jadeja returns to form ahead of 2024 T20 World Cup

Ravindra Jadeja recently returned to form ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup. His all-round performance helped CSK beat PBKS by 28 runs and return to winning ways in IPL. In the match, the left-hander scored a valuable 43 runs off 26 balls and then returned with exceptional figures of 3/20.

In his post-match comments, Jadeja spoke about the relevance of his knock against Punjab:

"[It] Was a day game so the wicket was slow. Wanted to build a partnership of 30-40 so that we have a platform for the end. Always looks a flat wicket in powerplay. But as the ball gets older, it doesn't come on very well."

He added:

"My role is to build a partnership if we lose early wickets."

Jadeja has amassed 202 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 135.37 in IPL 2024 so far. With the ball, the left-arm spinner has bagged eight wickets in 11 games at an economy rate of 7.26.

Ravindra Jadeja would look to continue his sublime form ahead of the ICC event, scheduled to take place in the US and the West Indies in June. He is critical to the Men in Blue's and the Super Kings' success at the T20 World Cup and the IPL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback