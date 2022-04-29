[Watch] - RCB cricketers celebrate Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman's wedding inside the bio-bubble

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) cricketers celebrated star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and wife Vini Raman's one-month wedding anniversary inside the bio-bubble.

The Bangalore franchise organized a special event for the newlyweds. Everyone decked up in traditional Indian attire and dived into celebration, dancing their hearts out.

RCB shared a short clip from the night on their social media handles. They captioned the video as:

"Celebrating Vini and Maxi at the RCB bio bubble. Traditional Indian attire, smiles, hugs, music, dance and more dance. #MaxiVins had everything to bring the wedding vibes inside the bio bubble. That turned out to be one special night! ❤️ Come be a part of it through this video. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB."

Maxwell tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Vini Raman - of Indian origin - late last month. They had a wedding in Australia and also got married in the traditional South Indian way given that Vini's roots are in Chennai.

Soon after their wedding, Glenn Maxwell joined the Royal Challengers camp for the 15th edition of the cash-rich league. He has had a topsy-turvy campaign so far, much like the Bangalore franchise, who have lost their last two fixtures.

The form of top-order batters has been a concern for the management. Faf du Plessis has had a mixed campaign, while Virat Kohli is yet to hit the straps with the bat in IPL 2022.

"He is also not happy" - Yuvraj Singh on former RCB captain's lean patch

Vijay Lokapally 🇮🇳 @vijaylokapally Law of averages. Virat Kohli knows what he should do. The best cricket minds are monitoring his game. It has happened to many greats in the past. Just respect his contributions. Don't break his heart. Like Mr Gavaskar, Kapil, Tendulkar and Kumble, you will not get another Virat. Law of averages. Virat Kohli knows what he should do. The best cricket minds are monitoring his game. It has happened to many greats in the past. Just respect his contributions. Don't break his heart. Like Mr Gavaskar, Kapil, Tendulkar and Kumble, you will not get another Virat.

The 33-year-old talismanic run-scorer has had a rough start to the 15th edition of the tournament, managing only 128 runs in nine matches at an average of 16. Kohli's current run of form is part of his century-less streak in international cricket that dates back to November 2019.

Speaking on the same, 2011 World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh reckoned that every player goes through this period and Virat Kohli will come out of this with a bang. Speaking during a show on Sports 18, the former Indian cricketer said:

"Obviously, he is also not happy, and people aren’t too, because we have seen him setting bigger benchmarks, scoring hundreds after hundreds. But this happens to the best players. He has proved himself to be the best of this era and believes in a strong work ethic and that has brought the best out of him over the years."

Bangalore will lock horns with table-toppers Gujarat Titans on Saturday at the Brabourne Stadium.

