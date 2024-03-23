[Watch] RCB fans support their team with loud chants during the opening match of IPL 2024 against CSK in Chennai

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans made their presence felt at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai by supporting their team with loud chants during the opening match of IPL 2024 against the home team. The high-octane clash between RCB and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) kicked off the new season of the lucrative league on Friday (March 22).

Usually, the opposition IPL teams at the Chepauk Stadium don't get much support as the home team fans come in huge numbers to support their beloved 'Thala' MS Dhoni and his men. However, RCB fans managed to make their voices heard through their chants amid a sea of yellow jersey supporters during the first match of IPL 2024.

An X user gave a glimpse of fans chanting 'RCB' during the match by sharing a video on the social media platform. You can watch it below:

CSK beat RCB by six wickets in the opening match of IPL 2024

RCB batted first in the contest and notched up a decent total of 173/6 in 20 overs. Anuj Rawat (48), Dinesh Karthik (38*), and Faf du Plessis (35) were the top performers for the Royal Challengers in the batting department.

The Bengaluru bowlers fought well in the defense but could not finish the job for their side. CSK top-order batters Rachin Ravindra (37), Ruturaj Gaikwad (15), Ajinkya Rahane (27) and Daryl Mitchell (22) started well but could not build on it, as RCB bowlers kept picking wickets at regular intervals.

However, Ravindra Jadeja (25*) and Shivam Dube (34*) batted sensibly and took CSK over the line in the 19th over. Reflecting on the win after the match, Rachin Ravindra said:

"I think it was a pretty complete performance by us. We had very calm heads (Rutu and Rahane) which allowed me to play my natural game. I wouldn't call myself a star just yet. We have four of five good days of training."

He added:

"It's more about bringing about the calming influence and there is so much to learn from this group. The wickets have been a bit different in training. Just trusting the work we have done and then playing your natural game. Just brings a familiarity with known faces around."

