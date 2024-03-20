[Watch] RCB players do a victory parade in Bengaluru with the WPL 2024 trophy; fans gather in huge numbers

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players did a victory parade in Bengaluru with the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 trophy on Tuesday, March 19. The Smriti Mandhana-led side won the title on Sunday (March 17) after beating the Delhi Capitals (DC) by eight wickets in the final.

It was a much-needed win for the RCB franchise and their loyal fan base, who have been waiting patiently for the last 16 years in the IPL. The Women's team got their hands on the gold and ended the trophy drought of the franchise on just their second attempt.

All-rounder Ellyse Perry played a pivotal role with the bat, scoring 347 runs at an average of 69.40, and ended up with the orange cap. Off-spinner Shreyanka Patil, 21, bagged the purple cap by scalping 13 wickets across eight matches and also won the Emerging Player of the Season award.

Most players attended the RCB unbox event on Tuesday to celebrate the memorable triumph with the team's ardent fans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. They also did a victory parade in the presence of a huge crowd. A fan shared a video on X to give everyone a glimpse of it online.

You can watch the video below:

"The management backed my ideas"- RCB captain Smriti Mandhana after winning WPL 2024 trophy

After the conclusion of the WPL 2024 final against DC, RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana expressed gratitude for the support of team management for trusting and backing her ideas. Reflecting on the win, she said:

"The management backed my ideas and they allowed me to build the team the way I wanted so a big thumbs up to them. For RCB, it's a lot more and we won this cup as an unit. For us to do this as a franchise is really special.

"This will be one of the best moments and only a world cup win can top this one off. I would like to thank the fans of RCB as they have been outstanding throughout the tournament."

