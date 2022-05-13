[Watch] RCB's 'Fab 4' sweat it out in the nets ahead of clash with PBKS in IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batters Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik had a fruitful net session before their crucial clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) tonight in Mumbai.

The Bangalore franchise gave fans a glimpse of the action that unfolded in the practice sessions by sharing a video on their official Instagram handle.

In it, Royals Challengers Bangalore's own version of the 'Fab 4' - Kohli, Du Plessis, Maxwell, and Karthik - are seen nonchalantly smashing the ball around in the nets.

RCB shared the following post and captioned it:

"Virat Kohli, Faf, Maxwell & DK at practice. Our FAB 4 got in some big hits in the nets and are ready to bring in all their energy & experience when we square off against Punjab tonight. 💪🏻 #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #Mission2022"

You can watch the video below:

"Faf du Plessis isn't having the greatest of seasons by his standards"- Aakash Chopra on RCB captain's indifferent form in IPL 2022

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has pointed out that Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis has been blowing hot and cold with the bat this season.

Even Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell haven't managed to perform up to their desired expectations so far.

However, Aakash Chopra believes that the below-par performances of these stalwarts has not had a detrimental effect on RCB's run in IPL 2022. Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel in this regard, the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"Faf du Plessis isn't having the greatest of seasons by his standards. Virat Kohli has had an ordinary season with three golden ducks, two run-outs and just one fifty. Maxwell isn't having a gun season either, but has it affected their team that badly? Absolutely not. They will go to third place with a win today. This means that a lot of things are going right for them."

Praising the middle-order batters for stepping up in the absence of regular match-defining knocks from established top-order batters, Chopra added:

"Rajat Patidar has done really well ever since he has come into the team. Mahipal Lomror scored some crucial runs when his team was stuck in the last game. Shahbaz Ahmed and Dinesh Karthik complete the engine room that the RCB middle-order has been this season."

RCB currently occupies the fourth position in the points table after accumulating 14 points from 12 games. A win in today's game against PBKS will inch them closer to securing one of the playoff berths.

