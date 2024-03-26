[Watch] Recap of Sai Sudharsan's forgotten gem from the IPL 2023 final between GT and CSK

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final is remembered for Ravindra Jadeja's last-over heroics, but the match also witnessed a sensational knock from Sai Sudharsan. The young Gujarat Titans (GT) batter hammered 96 from 47 balls, but the brilliance of the innings drowned in the euphoria of Chennai Super Kings' sensational last-ball triumph.

In a final played across two days due to weather conditions, CSK beat GT by five runs [DLS] method. After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, Gujarat Titans put up 214/4 on the board. Chennai Super Kings chased down a revised target of 171 in 15 overs to clinch their record-equalling fifth IPL crown.

Batting first, GT got off to a solid start as opener Wriddhiman Saha (54 off 39) and Shubman Gill (39 off 20) added 67 runs. However, it was Sudharsan's superb knock that was primarily responsible for GT crossing the 210-run mark. The southpaw struck eight fours and six sixes in his innings, narrowly missing out on a well-deserved hundred.

Sudharsan began in watchful fashion before slamming Matheesha Pathirana for two fours in the 12th over. In the next over, he launched Jadeja for a maximum over deep midwicket. Two more maximums followed off Maheesh Theekshana's bowling. A full toss was slammed over midwicket, while a fuller delivery was slog-swept in the same region.

Sudharsan brought up his half-century by guiding a full toss from Pathirana behind point for four. The southpaw then launched into Tushar Deshpande in the 17th over, clobbering him for a six and three fours off consecutive deliveries.

He went into the last over of the innings needing 16 runs for a sensational hundred in the IPL 2023 final. The youngster launched the first ball from Pathirana over extra cover for a maximum. The next ball was slog-swept and again went over the ropes at long-on. Sudharsan, however, missed out on three figures by four runs as he was trapped leg before next ball.

Sai Sudharsan was Player of the Match in GT's win over MI in IPL 2024

Sudharsan came up with a crucial batting effort in Gujarat Titans' first match of the IPL 2024 season as well. He scored 45 off 39 against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Expand Tweet

The 22-year-old batter's innings featured three fours and a six as GT put up 168/6 on the board in their 20 overs. Mumbai Indians were held to 162/9 in response as four Gujarat Titans bowlers claimed two wickets each.

The talented Sudharsan has played 14 matches in the IPL so far, scoring 552 runs at an average of 46 and a strike rate of 134.96, with four half-centuries.