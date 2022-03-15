[Watch] "Return of the Jaadu" - Ravindra Jadeja checks into CSK team hotel ahead of IPL 2022

Ace Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has checked into the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team hotel ahead of IPL 2022.

The franchise shared a small clip where Jadeja was spotted entering the hotel in Mumbai and meeting the support staff. The Saurashtra-born cricketer looked dapper in a black t-shirt and jeans along with a hat.

CSK captioned the video as:

"Star Watch: Return of the Jaadu! #Yellove #WhistlePodu @imjadeja."

Ravindra Jadeja, who was retained by CSK for a whopping amount of INR 16 crore, joined the squad one day after wrapping up the pink-ball Test against Sri Lanka at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The 33-year-old was in scintillating form with the bat and struck an unbeaten 175 in the first Test in Mohali. He finished as the highest run-scorer in the series with 201 runs at an average of 100.5.

Jadeja also scalped ten wickets, the joint second-highest along with Jasprit Bumrah.

The seasoned all-rounder will hope to replicate his form in the CSK colors when MS Dhoni & Co. begin their IPL 2022 campaign against the Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26.

"I love Ravindra Jadeja's game" - Kapil Dev heaps praise on the all-rounder

Jadeja's recent growth as an all-rounder has earned him praise from all quarters. Besides his exploits with the ball and in the field, Jadeja has emerged as a stable batter, chipping in with telling contributions every time he has come out to bat.

Most recently, former India captain Kapil Dev lauded the celebrated cricketer, saying that Jadeja's ability to play without pressure impresses him the most.

Speaking at an event in Faridabad, the 1983 World Cup-winning captain said:

"I love Ravindra Jadeja's game among the new cricketers because he plays without pressure. He enjoys cricket. That's why he is good at bowling as well as batting. He also does a great job in fielding.

"I believe that nothing can be done properly under pressure. If you take pressure in the field of cricket, then your performance will be bad."

Jadeja will be an integral part of the Indian side, as Rohit Sharma & Co. eye the two World Cups to follow.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar