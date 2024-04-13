[Watch] Rishabh Pant loses his bat and gets stump out during DC vs LSG IPL 2024 clash

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant lost his bat before getting stumped out against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2024 on Friday, April 12. It happened during the second innings of the match when DC were chasing the target.

Rishabh Pant played a brilliant knock of 41 (24) to take his side near the winning shores and tried to finish the match quickly by continuing to play aggressively. On the third ball of the 16th over, he charged out of the crease against leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, looking to hit the ball out of the park.

However, he missed the ball and also lost control of his bat. LSG keeper KL Rahul collected the ball cleanly and finished the easy stumping.

You can watch Pant's dismissal in the video below:

DC won the match after a couple of overs following Rishabh Pant's departure

LSG batted first in the contest after winning the toss and notched up a decent total of 167/7 in 20 overs. Ayush Badoni (55*) and KL Rahul (39) were the top performers for the hosts in the batting department.

DC top-order batters Jake Fraser-McGurk (55), Prithvi Shaw (32), and Rishabh Pant (41) performed well and set up the chase for their side but departed before finishing the job. Tristan Stubbs (15*) and Shai Hope (11*) took DC over the line in the end with mini cameos.

At the post-match presentation, Rishabh Pant reflected on the win and said:

"I think it was a little relief as we wanted a win badly. We wanted to think like champions. Things don't always go your way but you have to keep fighting hard. There have been phases where we haven't been up to the mark as a bowling group and some individuals have to step up."

Pant continued:

"At the same time, something's you can control and some things you can't. I think mostly it's close together but with some many injuries it's difficult to get backup players but we won't be making excuses. I think most probably, I haven't thought about it. Taking one match at a time."

DC will next square off against Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2024 on April 17 in Ahmedabad.