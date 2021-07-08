[Watch] Riyan Parag brilliantly recreates MS Dhoni's match-winning sixer from the 2011 World Cup final

MS Dhoni celebrated his 40th birthday yesterday, with several cricketers, fans and former players joining in to wish the former Indian skipper on the special occasion. Rajasthan Royals (RR) batsman Riyan Parag came up with a unique way to pay tribute to Dhoni by mimicking his memorable six from the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka.

Riyan Parag shared the post on his Twitter. Along with the shot, the 19-year-old got MS Dhoni's mannerisms spot on before facing a delivery.

MS Dhoni might have retired from international cricket, but the wicketkeeper-batsman is still turning out for Indian Premier League (IPL) outfit Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Following their disastrous campaign in 2020 in the UAE, CSK came roaring back to form in the 14th edition of the IPL, winning five of their opening seven games of the season. The three-time champions are currently placed in second spot in the points table before the tournament was suspended due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the teams' bio-bubbles.

The second phase of the IPL is set to resume in the second half of September in the UAE.

"MS Dhoni can continue for another 1 or 2 years with CSK" - Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan

While many see the ongoing IPL season as the final lap of MS Dhoni's illustrious career, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has backed the former Indian skipper to continue playing for the franchise for a year or two.

Viswanathan highlighted how Dhoni is still supremely fit while adding value to the side as a leader and a finisher. Speaking to news agency IANS, the CSK CEO said:

"MS Dhoni can continue for another one or two years with CSK. He is fully fit, trains a lot. Don`t see any reason why he should stop. As far we are concerned, we are happy for what he is doing for CSK. It is not just about his captaincy or the fact that he is guide or a leader as the most experienced player. We feel he is still good and brings value as a player to the side. He has been a finisher and is doing that for us.”

While CSK might be doing well as a team this campaign, MS Dhoni is still searching for form with the bat. In four IPL 2021 innings, the Indian legend could manage just 37 runs at a strike rate of 123.33.

Edited by Samya Majumdar