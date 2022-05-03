[Watch] "Top guys but rather flinchy"- Rohit Sharma defeats his MI mates in a fun recreational game

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma recently participated in a fun recreational game along with teammates Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, Aryan Juyal, and two other members of the MI contingent as part of a team bonding activity.

As part of the game, players had to catch the ball and pass it on to others or fake it. Inducing a false reflex or dropping a catch led to elimination. Sharma outlasted all the others and emerged victorious in the end.

The 35-year-old gave MI fans a glimpse of all the fun they had by sharing a video on his official Instagram handle. The MI skipper captioned it:

You can watch the video below:

"I am sure they will get back in form"- Sourav Ganguly on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's recent struggles with the bat

BCCI head Sourav Ganguly recently put his weight behind stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and backed them to come good soon.

Both star players have struggled in IPL 2022 so far. The current Indian captain has mustered only 155 runs across nine games at a dismal average of 17.22, while Kohli has fared slightly better, scoring 186 runs in 10 matches at an average of 20.67.

In an interview with News 18, Ganguly expressed optimism about the senior duo's return to form soon and said:

"They are great players and I am sure they will get back in form. I hope they start scoring runs soon. I don’t know what is going on in Virat Kohli’s head but I am sure he will regain his form and get some good runs. He is a great player."

Rohit Sharma will next be in action when Mumbai Indians take on the Gujarat Titans (GT) on May 6 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

