[Watch] Rohit Sharma hits a crisp boundary to reach century in MI vs CSK IPL 2024 encounter, doesn't celebrate

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma starred with the bat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Wankhede on Sunday, April 14. The right-handed batter scored an unbeaten 105 runs off 63 balls in an innings laced with five sixes and 11 boundaries.

Rohit got to his century with a crisp boundary off Matheesha Pathirana in the 20th over. The pacer bowled a full-length ball and the batter backed to hit it towards extra cover for a boundary.

The 36-year-old decided against celebration as his team lost the plot against the Super Kings in the chase. MI dugout, including skipper Hardik Pandya and support staff, stood up and applauded Rohit's lone fight.

Watch Rohit Sharma's innings below:

Expand Tweet

Rohit Sharma's century in vain as MI lost to CSK by 20 runs in IPL 2024 encounter

Rohit Sharma's century went in vain as MI lost to defending champions CSK by 20 runs in the IPL on Sunday. Chasing 207, Rohit didn't get enough support as the wickets continued to tumble at the other end. Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, and Tim David contributed 31 (20), 23 (15) and 13 (5), respectively.

Matheesha Pathira starred with the ball for the Super Kings, returning with exceptional figures of 4/28. Meanwhile, Tushar Deshpande and Mustafizur Rahman shared one wicket each.

Earlier, CSK put up 206/4 in their allotted 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Ruturaj Gaikwad led from the front, scoring 69 runs off 40 balls with the help of five sixes and as many boundaries. Shivam Dube stayed unbeaten on 66 off 38 deliveries, including two sixes and 10 boundaries.

MS Dhoni provided the late blitz with an unbeaten 20 off just four, including a hat-trick of boundaries to take CSK past 200. Meanwhile, Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell also chipped in with 21 (16) and 17 (14), respectively.

Pandya picked up two wickets for MI, while Shreyas Gopal and Gerald Coetzee bagged one each.

Expand Tweet

MI will next play Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Mullanpur on April 18. On the other hand, Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK will lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Ekana Cricket Stadium on April 19.

Click here to check out the full MI vs CSK IPL 2024 scorecard.