[Watch] Rohit Sharma rates his favorite foods and movies in fun Q&A video

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma was the latest guest in the franchise's 'In That Order' interview segment. The video saw him answer fun questions, giving fans something to cheer about after their exit from IPL 2021.

The clip spans close to two minutes and 25 seconds. It shows the flamboyant opening batter rate his favorite foods and movies in order, with the first being his most favored.

Rohit Sharma features in the Episode no.2 of In That Order. From Mumbai's scenic places to his fav dishes, Ro shares it all.

Rohit Sharma loves his Kotimbir vadi, and Marine Drive

When asked which of the three dishes between Kotimbir Vadi, Misal Pav and Puran Poli, the attacking opener chose Vadi as his favorite. He followed it up with Misal Pav and Puran Poli.

He also picked Lagaan as his favorite movie and followed it up with Chak De! India and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. His seafront place pick rating saw Marine Drive topping the list with Bandra Bandstand and Juhu Chowpatty being placed second and third.

Rohit Sharma is one of India's vital cogs in the T20 World Cup squad

India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma will feature in his seventh T20 World Cup. The 34-year-old has played in every T20 World Cup that has been played to date.

Rohit Sharma has been part of 28 T20 World Cup matches so far, scoring 673 runs at an average of 39.58, with a best score of 79 not out. He is the second leading run-getter for India in the tournament after captain Virat Kohli (777 runs in 16 matches at an average of 86.33).

Given his expertise as a decorated T20 player, there will be massive expectations from at the T20 World Cup from the Mumbai man. Only time will tell if the veteran cricketer will deliver the goods.

