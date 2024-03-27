[Watch] Rohit Sharma sets the field for MI, sends Hardik Pandya to the deep during their IPL 2024 match against SRH

Mumbai Indians (MI) veteran Rohit Sharma seemed to be assuming the duty of setting the field instead of skipper Hardik Pandya during their IPL 2024 match against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday, March 27.

In a video that went viral on social media, Rohit was seen moving the fielders and he apparently asked Hardik to go deep towards the boundary region. In MI's previous game against the Gujarat Titans (GT), a clip of Hardik sending Rohit do the boundary had gone viral and watching the visuals on Wednesday thrilled the fans.

Here's the video:

Expand Tweet

The SunRisers Hyderabad had an absolute field day with the bat as they scored a staggering 277/3 which is now the new record for the highest team total in the history of the tournament.

Hardik Pandya's captaincy under the scanner in a horror day for MI in the field

Mumbai Indians were straight away on the backfoot when Travis Head was dropped by Tim David on Hardik Pandya's very first delivery. It proved to be a costly mistake as Travis Head brought up his half-century in just 18 balls and blew away the Mumbai attack in the powerplay.

Abhishek Sharma walked out to bat at No. 3 and rubbed salt on the wounds as he broke Head's record of fastest IPL fifty for SRH by scoring his half-century in just 16 balls. In such circumstances, Hardik Pandya holding back Jasprit Bumrah, who had bowled just a solitary over for five runs, looked an even more bizarre decision.

Heinrich Klaasen top scored with a sensational 80 off just 34 balls and added as many as 116 runs with Aiden Markram, taking the SunRisers to a record-breaking 277/3. The result seems to be a formality as Mumbai Indians will need something ridiculously remarkable to come even close to the SunRisers' score.