[Watch] Rohit Sharma slams twin sixes against Jhye Richardson in MI vs DC 2024 IPL clash 

Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Rohit Sharma smashed two huge sixes on the leg side of Jhye Richardson in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at Wankhede Stadium.

MI were asked to bat first by Rishabh Pant, and the hosts were steered to a solid start by the opening pair of Sharma and Ishan Kishan. Sharma took on Ishant Sharma to settle down at the crease, while Kishan also fired from the word go to propel MI to 33-0 after three overs.

Pant introduced franchise debutant Jhye Richardson into the attack in the fourth over of the innings. The Australian right-arm pacer had the hard task of bowling to Rohit Sharma in the powerplay, and as predicted, it only took him a delivery to latch onto him.

Sharma dished out his trademark pull shot to send the ball into the stands. The bowler then bowled a bit fuller, but Sharma swiveled his bat to send the delivery in the same direction with pure timing and the flick of the wrists for yet another six.

Jhye Richardson responded well after being hit for sixes, as he conceded only one run in the remainder of the over.

Rohit Sharma scored a well-made 49 runs off 27 deliveries against DC

After the onslaught on Richardson by Rohit Sharma, it was the spinners' turn the very next over to continue MI's brilliant powerplay. The opening batter struck two boundaries off the left-arm spinner Axar Patel, then took on Lalit Yadav for three boundaries to conclude the fielding restriction phase.

MI scored 75 runs in the powerplay, and just as Rohit Sharma was about to switch gears, he was dismissed by Axar Patel in the seventh over. The spinner choked the runs with a string of dot balls, and then breached Rohit Sharma's defence with a change of angle and a flatter delivery compared to the rest of the deliveries.

DC have crawled their way back into the contest with wickets. Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed for a two-ball duck while Ishan Kishan had to walk back courtesy of a brilliant reflex catch by Axar Patel.