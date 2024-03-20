[Watch] Rohit Sharma sports new look at a promotional event, fans go wild  

Indian captain Rohit Sharma recently attended a promotional event ahead of IPL 2024. The fans present at the event went berserk when the Hitman arrived in a new look, wearing a stylish cap.

Sharma has joined the Mumbai Indians (MI) squad for the IPL 2024 tournament. He is no longer the team's captain, but the star Indian batter continues to be an integral part of the squad. During a short break from the pre-season practice session, Sharma attended a promotional event for a brand he endorses.

A video of Rohit Sharma arriving in a new look for the event has gone viral on X. Fans went wild when the Indian skipper arrived.

You can watch the video here:

This will be the first time since 2013 that Sharma will play under another player's captaincy for the Mumbai Indians. Ricky Ponting was the last man to lead MI in a match where Rohit was also present in the playing XI. This year, Hardik Pandya will lead the Mumbai Indians.

Can Rohit Sharma continue his excellent batting form in IPL 2024?

Rohit Sharma was in tremendous form during the series against England. (Image: Getty)

Mumbai Indians dropped Sharma as the team's captain, but he will likely open the batting for them in IPL 2024. The Hitman was in fantastic touch during the ICC ODI World Cup at home last year. He also played some magnificent knocks in the recently concluded ICC World Test Championship series against England.

Besides, Sharma scored a century in his last T20I match, which was against Afghanistan in January this year. MI will open their campaign against former champions Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday evening.

It will be interesting to see how Sharma performs in his first game under Hardik Pandya's captaincy for the Mumbai Indians team.