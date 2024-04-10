[Watch] RR speedster Kuldeep Sen castles Matthew Wade and Abhinav Manohar in the space of four balls in IPL 2024 clash against GT 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Kuldeep Sen has run through the Gujarat Titans (GT) batting unit with sheer pace at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday, April 10.

The speedster was introduced into the attack in the ninth over, where he made the opening breakthrough by dismissing Sai Sudharsan. The left-handed batter was trapped LBW to conclude the 64-run opening partnership with skipper Shubman Gill.

Play was stopped for a brief period right after the start of the eleventh over, bowled by Kuldeep Sen due to a slight drizzle. The right-arm pacer struck right after the break as Matthew Wade chopped one onto the stumps. The veteran wicket-keeper, who was welcomed by a bouncer from Sen, only scored four runs off six deliveries.

It took Sen only a couple of deliveries to claim his third wicket. Abhinav Manohar was lost at sea against a 144 kmph delivery by the right-arm pacer that went on to uproot the off stump. The right-handed batter, making his first appearance of the season, scored only one run off two deliveries. Watch both dismissals right here:

Kuldeep Sen has made sporadic appearances for RR since his debut in 2022, which led to his maiden national call-up and his eventual debut during the tour of Bangladesh in the same year.

Kuldeep Sen finished with 3-22 off his first spell

The speedster being among the wickets helped a great deal for the spinners to operate in the middle overs. Sen bowled three overs on the trot, and kept the run-scoring in check as well to end with figures of 3-22.

Chahal claimed the wickets of Vijay Shankar and Shubman Gill in the middle overs to pile the misery on GT. RR are firmly in control as GT are up against a massive required run rate of 15, with two new batters at the crease.

Sen's work isn't done yet as he still has an over remaining in his spell. He will likely have a role to play in the death overs with Trent Boult and Avesh Khan also having overs remaining. Despite the steep asking rate, GT are also not out of the game, as they have prolific finishers like Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, and Rashid Khan on their side.