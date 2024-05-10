[Watch] Ruturaj Gaikwad departs for duck as Rashid Khan takes brilliant catch in GT vs CSK IPL 2024 match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad departed for a three-ball duck as Rashid Khan took a brilliant catch for Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2024 match in Ahmedabad on Friday (May 10). With the wicket, the hosts left the defending champions Super Kings reeling at 10/3.

The dismissal came in the third over of CSK's run-chase. Umesh Yadav bowled a short-length ball and Gaikwad went for the pull shot. Rashid took a well-judged catch at deep square leg inside the ropes. The star all-rounder ensured his right leg wasn't touching the rope while taking the catch during the second attempt. The TV umpire took his time before declaring it out.

Watch the video below:

Despite walking off early, Gaikwad remains the second-highest run-getter in IPL 2024, scoring 541 runs in 12 matches, including one century and four boundaries. He is only behind Virat Kohli in the Orange Cap tally.

CSK lose early wickets in a 232-run chase vs GT in IPL 2024 match

A clinical bowling display helped GT dominate CSK in the IPL 2024 match on Friday. Apart from Gaikwad, Sandeep Warrier sent back Ajinkya Rahane for just one run, while David Miller ran out Rachin Ravindra for an identical score.

At the time of writing, the Super Kings were 43/3 after six overs, with Moeen Ali and Daryl Mitchell at the crease.

Asked to bat first, GT posted 231/3. Captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan scored centuries each as the duo shared a 210-run partnership for the opening wicket.

Gill led by example, scoring 104 off 55 balls, including six maximums and nine boundaries. Meanwhile, Sudharsan smacked 103 off 51 deliveries with the help of seven sixes and five boundaries. Tushar Deshpande picked up two wickets for the Super Kings.

Expand Tweet

GT have four wins in 11 games in IPL 2024 so far. They must win all their remaining three league games to stay alive in the playoffs race. On the other hand, the fourth-placed CSK have six wins in 11 matches so far.

Follow the GT vs CSK 2024 match live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback