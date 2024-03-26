[Watch] Sameer Rizvi announces himself with two sixes off Rashid Khan during CSK vs GT in IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Sameer Rizvi had a dream start to his IPL career as he smashed Gujarat Titans (GT) star Rashid Khan for a six on the very first ball he faced.

Rizvi picked up a length delivery from Rashid and deposited it into the stands over the square leg region. The audacity of the shot against one of the best T20 bowlers in the world made the crowd go berserk.

Sameer Rizvi didn't stop there as he danced down the track on the final ball of Rashid Khan's over and smashed him for another six, this time over long-off.

Here's a video of both his sixes:

Rizvi was promoted ahead of the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni, and the plan worked for CSK as the youngster scored 14 runs off just six balls. The hosts have posted a mammoth target of 207 for the Titans.

Sameer Rizvi's cameo gave CSK momentum

Ruturaj Gaikwad (46 off 36), Rachin Ravindra (46 off 20) and Shivam Dube (51 off 23) made vital contributions and got Chennai close to the 200-run mark, but they couldn't bat through the innings.

Daryl Mitchell struggled to get the big shots at one end and with Dube dismissed with just 10 balls to go in the innings, CSK needed someone to go big from ball one. Sameer Rizvi stepped up and showed just how fearless he was with a first-ball six.

Shubman Gill's ploy of holding back Rashid Khan for the 19th over seemed logical, given how the latter has a reputation of being one of the best in the business across phases. However, Rizvi's onslaught meant that Chennai scored 15 runs off that over.

Despite a relatively quiet last over, Rizvi's effort allowed Chennai to get to 206/6 and take the momentum with them into the second innings.