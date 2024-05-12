[WATCH] Sanju Samson perishes after scoring just 15 off 19 in CSK vs RR IPL 2024 match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson had a bad day in the office, as he was dismissed for just 15 off 19 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday. The MA Chidambaram Stadium is hosting this crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 game.

Although, Samson tried hard to score boundaries, he was under pressure in the last few balls. Especially during the 14th over, the right-hander could only find the fielder at the point against Ravindra Jadeja, which forced him to take an aggressive route.

The second ball of the following over witnessed Simarjeet Singh bowling a fullish delivery outside off, to which Samson tried to break the shackles. However, his bat turned and was holed out at the mid-off region by Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Watch the dismissal here:

Although Samson couldn't trouble the team's score enough, he registered his highest-ever run tally in IPL history. He has now amassed 488 runs this season and went past 484 runs scored in 2021.

CSK vs RR: Sanju Samson's Royals post a decent 141

The opening pair of Rajasthan Royals, Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal, surprisingly could not quite get going on a slow Chepauk surface. The duo could garner only 43 runs in the powerplay overs, which was certainly not at-par with their standards.

Jaiswal (24 off 21) and Buttler (21 off 25) were dismissed in quick succession by Simarjeet Singh. Thereafter, Riyan Parag (47* off 35) was a strong support to the Royals, as he added a 42-run stand with Sanju Samson (15).

Parag also stitched a crucial 40-run partnership with Dhruv Jurel, who slammed 28 off 18, as the Royals posted 141 on the board.

Simarjeet was the pick of the bowlers for the home team with figures of 3/26 off four overs. It will be interesting to see if the Chennai-based franchise can chase down the score and still remain in the hunt for the IPL 2024 playoffs.

