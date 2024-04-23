[Watch] Shardul Thakur takes sky-high catch under pressure to dismiss Nicholas Pooran in CSK vs LSG IPL 2024 match

Shardul Thakur took a sky-high catch to dismiss Nicholas Pooran in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match between Chennai Super Kings (LSG) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday (April 23). Pooran departed for 34 runs off 15 balls, including two maximums and three boundaries. The left-hander shared a 70-run partnership with Marcus Stoinis.

The dismissal came in the 17th over of the Super Giants' run chase. Matheesha Pathirana bowled a full-length ball on off-stump and Pooran stood his ground to play a big shot down the ground. He ended up hitting it from the toe-end of the bat and the ball got the height but not the distance. Shardul ran in from long-off and settled well underneath to complete the catch under pressure.

With the wicket, Pathirana brought CSK back into the game after Thakur had conceded 20 runs off the previous over.

What happened in CSK vs LSG IPL 2024 match?

A clinical batting display from Marcus Stoinis helped LSG beat CSK by six wickets in the IPL on Tuesday. With that, Lucknow registered back-to-back wins against the defending champions this season.

Asked to bat first, CSK posted 210/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad led from the front, scoring an unbeaten 108 runs off 60 balls with the help of three sixes and 12 boundaries. Shivam Dube also played a quick-fire 66 off 27 deliveries, comprising seven sixes and three boundaries. The duo put on a 104-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Matt Henry, Mohsin Khan, and Yash Thakur took one wicket apiece for LSG.

In response, the Super Giants achieved the target with three balls to spare. Marcus Stoinis stayed unbeaten on 124 off 63 deliveries to take his team past the finish line. His innings comprised six maximums and 13 boundaries. Nicholas Pooran and Deepak Hooda also chipped in with 34 (15) and 17*(6), respectively.

Matheesha Pathirana bagged two wickets, while Deepak Chahar and Mustafizur Rahman scalped one each.

