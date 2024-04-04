[Watch] Shikhar Dhawan chops onto stumps for just 1 run in GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 clash

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shikhar Dhawan failed to deliver with the bat against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday (April 4). The left-hander departed for just one run off two balls as Punjab lost their first wicket early.

The dismissal came during the second over of PBKS's run chase. Umesh Yadav bowled a back of a length ball outside off stump. Dhawan tried to cut with an angled bat without any foot movement and the ball chopped into the middle and leg stumps.

Umesh looked delighted with the early breakthrough. With the dismissal, he became the bowler with the most wickets against any opponent (34 wickets vs Punjab) in the IPL.

Watch the wicket below:

Shikhar Dhawan previously smashed 70 off 50 deliveries against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) but his side lost the game by 21 runs.

Shubman Gill shines as GT set a 200-run target for PBKS in IPL 2024 clash

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill starred with the bat as Gujarat Titans set a 200-run target for Punjab Kings in IPL on Thursday.

Asked to bat first, the Titans put up 199/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Gill stayed unbeaten on 89 off 48 in an innings laced with four sixes and six boundaries. Meanwhile, Sai Sudharsan, Kane Williamson, and Rahul Tewatia chipped in with 33 (19), 26 (22) and 23 (eight), respectively.

Kagiso Rabada emerged as the pick of the PBKS bowlers, picking up two wickets but conceded 44 runs. Harpreet Brar and Harshal Patel bagged one wicket each.

In response, Punjab were 54-2 after six overs, with Sam Curran and Prabhsimran Singh at the crease. Jonny Bairstow was the last batter to be dismissed, cleaned up by Noor Ahmed.

Punjab will next host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on April 9. Meanwhile, Gujarat will face LSG at Ekana Cricket Stadium on April 7.

Follow the GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 live score and updates here.