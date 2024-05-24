[Watch] Shikhar Dhawan papped at ‘Dhawan Karenge’ talk show promotional event

Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan is switching gears from cricket to talk show host. At the show's promotional event, he was photographed by the paparazzi. The 38-year-old looked trendy in short jeans, a printed white hoodie, and matching sneakers.

When Paps requested Dhawan for a selfie, the star player asked them to take the picture from a distance. He also posed for a few snapshots in the social media post.

In a video shared by Instant Bollywood on Instagram, Dhawan said:

“Wahi se ghoom ke selfie le lo. (Turn around and take the selfie from there only)”

Dhawan is hosting a new talk show named ‘Dhawan Karenge’. The first episode with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is available on Jio Cinema Premium. New episodes will be available every Monday.

The switch from cricket to talk show comes weeks after Dhawan’s IPL 2024 campaign was cut short due to a shoulder injury. The left-hander played the first five games, scoring 152 runs at a strike rate of 125.62, including a half-century.

“I am going through a transition” – Shikhar Dhawan opens up on his future after IPL 2024

Shikhar Dhawan recently said that he might play at least one more season in the IPL. Speaking to ANI, he said:

“Unfortunately, I got injured this IPL season and could not play for Punjab except for 4-5 matches. It takes time to recover. I am still healing. I have not recovered 100 percent yet.”

He continued:

"I am also going through a transition 'Jahan Meri Cricket Vishram Pe Aayegi' and a new chapter in my life will start. You only have a certain age till you can play. It could be one year more, two years more, or xyz for me."

Last month, PBKS owner Preity Zinta came out in Shikhar Dhawan’s support while busting fake news on social media. She wrote on X:

“#Fakenews! All these articles are completely fake & baseless. I hold Rohit Sharma in very high regard & am a big fan of his, but I have NEVER DISCUSSED him in any interview nor made this STATEMENT! I also have a lot of respect for Shikhar Dhawan & he being currently injured, makes these articles appear in very poor taste.”

She added:

“These articles are a perfect example of how misinformation is picked up without any verification & circulated online. I humbly request all Media to refrain from circulating this & embarrassing all concerned parties All I want to say is that we have a great team currently & our only focus is to win games & make the most out of #IPL2024 Thank you.”

It remains to be seen whether Shikhar Dhawan will be retained by PBKS for IPL 2025.

