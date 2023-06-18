[Watch] Shivam Dube shares adorable video featuring his son on Father's Day

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Shivam Dube shared a special video featuring his son Ayan on the occasion of Father's Day on Sunday, June 18.

Taking to his Instagram account, Dube posted an adorable video where he can be seen playing with his son. Wishing everyone a happy Father's Day, the cricket star wrote:

"Happy father's day💛🤗"

Dube tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Ajum on July 16 in 2021. The two were blessed with a baby boy last year on February 13.

On the cricketing front, the southpaw was an important player for Chennai Super Kings in the latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The swashbuckling batter mustered 418 runs in 14 innings, including three half-centuries.

The Chennai-based side secured their fifth IPL title after a thrilling five-wicket win (DLS method) over Gujarat Titans in the final. Dube chipped in with a crucial unbeaten 32-run run knock, helping his team chase down the revised target of 171 (15 overs).

Shivam Dube shared a trending reel with his son after CSK's IPL 2023 win

Following Chennai Super Kings' (CKS) win over Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2023 final, Shivam Dube shared a funny reel featuring his son. Pointing out Chennai's impressive record in the league, he gave himself the tag of CSK in the video.

Dube gave his son, who can be seen running behind him in the clip, the tag of the IPL trophy, suggesting that the silverware seems to be following CSK. Dube posted:

Dube impressed many with his batting exploits in IPL 2023. He was also the player to hit the most sixes for the MS Dhoni-led side in the season. The left-handed batter cleared the ropes 35 times.

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis was the only batter with more maximums than Dube. The veteran batter struck 36 sixes in 14 games.

Poll : 0 votes