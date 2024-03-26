[Watch] Shivam Dube smokes 5 sixes in CSK vs GT IPL 2024 clash

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Shivam Dube starred with the bat against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) game at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday (March 26). The left-handed batter smashed 51 runs off 23 balls at a strike rate of 221.74, including five sixes and two boundaries.

For the unversed, Dube began his innings with two back-to-back sixes off Sai Kishore in the 11th over. The left-hander continued to take the bowlers to the cleaners.

Here’s a compilation of Dube’s sixes vs GT:

Dube had earlier stayed unbeaten on 34 off 28 deliveries in CSK’s opening game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The Super Kings won that game by six wickets. He will now look to continue his exploits in IPL 2024 to stay in contention for a spot in India's squad for the T20 World Cup, set to be played in the USA and Caribbean in June.

Last year, Dube had a breakthrough year in the cash-rich league. The southpaw amassed 418 runs in 16 innings at a strike rate of 158.33, including three half-centuries. His exploits with the bat helped CSK win the IPL 2023 final. It helped Dube make his international comeback in the T20 fold. He was retained by the Chennai-based franchise for INR 4 crore.

CSK post 200+ target for GT in IPL 2024 clash

A clinical batting display helped the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK post 206/6 against Shubman Gill's GT after being asked to bat first in their allotted 20 overs in the IPL on Tuesday.

Skipper Gaikwad and his opening partner Rachin Ravindra provided a decent start, scoring 46 (36) and 46 (20), respectively.

Sameer Rizvi, who was bought for a whopping INR 8.4 crore, announced his arrival at the IPL with a first-ball six off Rashid Khan. He slammed another six off the ace spinner to finish the penultimate over. The debutant finished with a cameo of 14 runs off six balls.

Rashid starred with the ball for GT, returning with figures of 2/49, while Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson, and Mohit Sharma bagged one wicket apiece.

