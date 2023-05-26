[Watch] Shubman Gill celebrates his third century in IPL 2023 with his signature style during GT vs MI 

Shubman Gill starred with the bat for Gujarat Titans (GT) against Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday, May 26.

The right-handed batter smashed his third century of the ongoing IPL season at a time when GT needed him the most.

Gill reached his 100 off just 49 balls after he sneaked for a single towards the long on. The 23-year-old punched in the air, jumped in delight, and then off came the helmet. GT captain Hardik Pandya was equally delighted with Gill’s ton and gave him a shout-out from the sidelines.

Watch Shubman Gill’s century celebrations below:

Gill eventually scored 129 runs off 60 deliveries at a stunning strike rate of 215, including 10 sixes and seven boundaries. He also shared a 138-run stand with Sai Sudharsan during his entertaining knock against MI. It was his third ton after his consecutive centuries against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the group stage.

With this scintillating knock, Gill has also become the leading run-scorer in IPL 2023, going past RCB captain Faf du Plessis (730 runs in 14 games).

The Punjab-born batter has, so far, amassed 851 runs in 16 games, including three tons and four half-centuries. He will now be looking to break the record for most runs in an IPL season (Virat Kohli - 973 runs in IPL 2016), if GT reaches IPL 2023 final.

Shubman Gill’s 129 propel GT to 233/3 against MI

An explosive batting performance from Shubman Gill propelled GT to 233/3 in their allotted 20 overs. Apart from him, Sai Sudharshan contributed 43* off 31 balls before retiring. Hardik Pandya and Wriddhiman Saha chipped in with knocks of 28* (13) and 18 (16) respectively.

For MI, Akash Madhwal and Piyush Chawla returned with one wicket apiece.

