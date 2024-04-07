[Watch] Shubman Gill cleaned up by a peach from Yash Thakur in GT-LSG IPL 2024 clash

Gujarat Titans (GT) Shubman Gill was cleaned up by a sensational delivery from Yash Thakur in the clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 7.

Coming off his 89* in GT's previous outing against Punjab Kings (PBKS), the 24-year-old was key to the side in their run-chase of 164. However, Gill looked scratchy from the get-go and crawled to a 20-ball 19.

His misery finally ended when he played all around a pacy full delivery from Yash Thakur to be comprehensively castled.

Here is a video of Gill's dismissal:

After an incredible IPL 2023 where he finished on 890 runs, Gill has found the going slightly tougher thus far this season.

The talented batter has scored 183 runs at an average of 45.75 and a strike rate of 147.58 in five innings. However, barring his 89* against PBKS, Gill hasn't played any other defining innings, evidenced by his scoring no half-centuries in the other four stints.

GT bowlers did a commendable job of restricting LSG

Coming off a shocking defeat in their previous encounter against PBKS, GT was on the money for most of their bowling innings.

The 2022 IPL champions removed dangerman Quinton de Kock in the very first over of the game and followed that up with the dismissal of Devdutt Padikkal to leave LSG at 18/2 in the third over.

KL Rahul and Marcus Stoinis steadied LSG's ship with a 73-run third-wicket partnership before the former holed out to the deep. Despite a late flurry from Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran, they finished on a mediocre 163/5 in 20 overs.

GT were led by Umesh Yadav and Darshan Nalkande, each of whom picked up two wickets, while Rashid Khan chipped in with one.

In reply, GT lost their way after a solid opening stand of 54 from Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan. Kane Williamson followed Gill back to the pavilion shortly before Krunal Pandya picked up two wickets in an over, removing Sudharsan and wicket-keeper BR Sharath.

He then returned to break a blossoming fifth-wicket partnership by dismissing Darshan Nalkande. As things stand, GT are struggling at 82/5 in 13 overs, requiring a further 82 off 42 deliveries.