[Watch] Shubman Gill takes stunning diving catch to dismiss Ruturaj Gaikwad for 92

Shubman Gill took a stunning diving catch to deny Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad a century at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday (March 31).

Asked to bat first, Gaikwad took the jam-packed Narendra Modi Stadium by storm with some excellent hitting. He played some bonafide cricketing shots for his 50-ball 92 before Gill ended his stay in the middle.

Off a full toss from Alzarri Joseph, the CSK opener tried to whack it away over the long-on fielder. However, he failed to middle it, and the ball was dipping in front of a running Gill, who put in a full-length dive to grab it inches off the ground.

It was a pretty high full toss and was referred to the third umpire. Replays showed that the ball was just below waist height, which brought the curtain down to a spectacular knock.

Watch the clip here:

Ruturaj Gaikwad's 92 powers CSK to 178-7

Chennai Super Kings, who finished ninth last year, have got off to a good start in IPL 2023. Asked to bat first by Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya, the Super Kings posted 178-7 in their stipulated 20 overs. However, they should have gotten more than what they posted, thanks to a brilliant comeback from the Titans.

CSK lost Devon Conway, but Ruturaj Gaikwad looked at ease at the other end, playing shots all around the park. Moeen Ali played his shots too and dominated the powerplay before Rashid Khan dismissed him.

The Afghanistan spinner also got the better of Ben Stokes, but there was no stopping the Maharashtra-born Gaikwad as he continued to deal with sixes. He struck nine maximums and four boundaries during his 92-run knock.

A late blitz from CSK captain MS Dhoni (14* off 7), including a six and a boundary, helped the four-time champions post 178 on the board.

