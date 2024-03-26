[Watch] Shubman Gill trapped LBW by Deepak Chahar for 8 runs in CSK vs GT IPL 2024 clash 

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill was dismissed by Deepak Chahar in the third over of the second innings during the clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

Tasked with chasing a mammoth score of 207 runs, GT needed Gill to step up. The opening batter seemed to be in the groove on a flat surface after smashing Chahar for a six straight down the ground to conclude the first over.

However, it was the new ball bowler who had the last laugh in his next over. Gill tried to play a slower delivery on a length by going across the line, and completely missed it. The ball hit him on the back pad, leading to a huge appeal by the home team, which was obliged by the on-field umpire.

After consultation with his batting partner at the other end, Shubman Gill chose to take the review. However, with all of the three parameters shown in red by the DRS, GT lost their skipper as well as one of their reviews.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

He had to walk back after scoring just eight runs off five deliveries, with a strike rate of 160.

GT lose Wriddhiman Saha after Shubman Gill's dismissal in the powerplay

It was far from a perfect bowling display from GT that led to them conceding 206 runs in the first innings. Shivam Dube was the pick of the CSK batters as he scored a brilliant half-century, while the other batters played their roles quite well, especially Rachin Ravindra in the powerplay.

As with the ball, GT's powerplay with the bat is also not panning out as planned. Wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha also lost his wicket to Deepak Chahar in the fifth over to join the GT skipper in the dugout.

Saha was also looking in good touch, but his innings came to an end after scoring 21 runs off 17 deliveries. As of writing, GT are placed at 35/2 after five overs, with two new batters, Sai Sudharsan and Vijay Shankar, occupying the crease.