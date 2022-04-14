[Watch] Six and clean-bowled - Lockie Ferguson's stunning response to Jos Buttler 

In what could be played in "Best Revenge Moments" reels for years to come, Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Lockie Ferguson knocked over Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Jos Buttler after being hit for an audacious six in IPL 2022 on Thursday.

Buttler had romped to 48 runs at the penultimate ball of the powerplay. He hit a rank short ball from Ferguson for a six over fine-leg via a shuffle followed by an unbelievable scoop shot, reaching his half-century in only 23 balls.

One moment of brilliance was quickly accompanied by another. On the next ball, Lockie Ferguson uncorked a wristy slower-one. His arm speed remained the same but the ball floated and dipped to miss Buttler's bat and hit the base of the stumps.

The New Zealand seamer was pumped and deservedly so. Everything about the delivery was brilliant. However, the fact that it deceived the current Orange Cap holder, who was batting on one of his quickest half-centuries, made it even more special.

This was Lockie Ferguson's second wicket of the match, with R Ashwin (who came to bat at No. 3) falling to a stunning catch by David Miller on the first ball of the same over.

Buttler looked like he would singlehandedly carry his team through the run chase. However, the GT pacer once again showed why he was so sought-after in the auction ahead of the season.

RR in trouble after Lockie Ferguson's double strike

The twin strikes reduced RR to 65/3 after the allotted six overs in the powerplay. Skipper Sanju Samson came in to bat at No. 4 but was run out by his counterpart Hardik Pandya after he tried to sneak in a quick single. Rassie van der Dussen then stayed at the crease for 10 balls and scored six runs. However, he edged a drive against young pacer Yash Dayal to the wicketkeeper.

RR now need 99 runs in the last nine overs to win - a task which will need their entire lower order to work like a well-oiled unit.

