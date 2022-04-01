[Watch] "Sixes galore" - DC captain Rishabh Pant smacks bowlers for fun in training

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant has been raining sixes in the training sessions ahead of their second IPL 2022 fixture on Saturday.

Incidentally, Rishabh didn't have a great start to the IPL 2022 campaign against Mumbai Indians, managing only one run off two balls. He tried to launch an upper cut off Tymal Mills over the point region but only holed out to Tim David, positioned in the third-man region.

The 24-year-old wicket-keeper batsman will be keen to return to form and has been sweating it out in the nets. In a recent video shared by the Delhi franchise, Rishabh Pant was spotted hitting big sixes in training.

The DC captioned the video as:

"Sixes Galore. How far did these #RP17 shots go? #YehHaiNayiDilli | #IPL2022 | #DCOnThePitch | @RishabhPant17 | #OctaRoarsForDC | #IPL | #TATAIPL | #DelhiCapitals."

Meanwhile, a couple of youngsters were spotted standing behind the nets keeping a close watch as Rishabh Pant went about his business. Delhi Capitals bowling coach James Hopes also had a close look at the captain, dispatching the bowlers ahead of their second game.

"I am sure Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi to their maiden title win" - Khaleel Ahmed

Left-arm pacer Khaleel, who joined Delhi ahead of IPL 2022, is confident that DC will win their maiden title under Rishabh. Khaleel has played with Pant in age group cricket and has seen him grow as a cricketer.

Speaking to Times of India, the pacer said:

“I know Rishabh personally. He is my age and we played cricket together and started our careers almost at the same time. When you know your captain, you can plan things better with him. He is a talented captain and player. I am really excited about the reunion with Pant."

He added:

“I am confident Delhi Capitals will win their maiden title this time. Rishabh is a talented captain and has been doing really well for Delhi. I am sure Rishabh will lead Delhi to their maiden title win."

Delhi have made a bright start to their IPL2022 campaign, beating five-time champion Mumbai Indians. They will play Gujarat Titans in their next game at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on April 2.

