[WATCH] Skipper KL Rahul and other LSG players predict the IPL 2024 winner between KKR vs SRH

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper, KL Rahul and other squad members predicted the IPL 2024 winner between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). The summit clash is set to take place on Sunday (May 26) in Chennai.

Rahul picked KKR to lift the silverware, saying that the franchise have bench strength and admires their quality display on the field. The likes of Mohsin Khan, Nicholas Pooran, and Ayush Badoni joined him in the prediction. They also think the Knight Riders have a balanced side and most of their players have been in good form.

Meanwhile, LSG coach Justin Langer chose the SunRisers due to their skipper Pat Cummins and the presence of the in-form batter Travis Head. Moreover, Langer thinks the experience of Bhuvneshwar Kumar will help Hyderabad prevail in crunch moments.

As the video was recorded a few days back, Ravi Bishnoi chose Rajasthan Royals to secure a title. However, the Royals lost to the SunRisers in Qualifier 2 on Friday.

Journey of LSG in IPL 2024

Lucknow Super Giants finished in the seventh position in the IPL 2024 points table with seven victories in 14 appearances. They started the season on an impressive note with three victories in the first four games. However, the inconsistency crept in and they could not generate enough momentum in the middle phase.

Although the skipper KL Rahul was impressive yet again, as he amassed 520 runs, the other batters failed to contribute in the tough phases of the game.

More importantly, none of the LSG's bowlers are ranked in the top 20 wicket-takers in this season. Naveen-ul-Haq secured 14 wickets in 10 games and was the finest performer for the franchise.

LSG ended their season with an 18-run victory over Mumbai Indians and garnered a total of 14 points. However, their net run rate of -0.667 evaded their chances of securing a spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs.

