[Watch] "Some things always remain the same legendary way"- SRH shares a video of Brian Lara batting in the nets 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batting coach Brian Lara wielded the bat and hit a few balls during a recent net session. The legendary West Indian player retired from international cricket in 2007 after a 17-year-long career.

The 53-year-old is currently working as a support staff member for the Hyderabad franchise in IPL 2022. Lara has never represented any franchise as a player in the lucrative league.

To the delight of Brian Lara's fans all over the globe, SRH shared a video in which the elegant southpaw turned the clock back and hit a few flamboyant drives and lofted hits in the nets. Sunrisers Hyderabad posted the following video on their official Instagram handle and captioned it:

"Don't be confused. It's 2022, not the 90s. But some things always remain the same legendary way. 🏏🧡@brianlaraofficial | #OrangeArmy #ReadyToRise #TATAIPL."

"Kane needs to turn from William to villain"- Shoaib Akhtar urges SRH captain to regain his batting mojo

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar urged the SRH captain to regain his form soon to help salvage his side's turbulent season. Speaking to Sportskeeda, the 46-year-old analyzed the reasons behind the Orange Army's struggles and said:

“Kane needs to turn from William to villain and attack with the bat in hand. He just needs to score, otherwise the team (will be in trouble). The T20 format gives full opportunity to openers to score. There is no reason why he shouldn't succeed.”

The 'Rawalpindi Express' reserved praise for Thangarasu Natarajan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who have performed consistently in the bowling department for SRH. He said:

“Natarajan is an exciting talent. He is an asset and I am looking forward to watching more of him in the coming days. Bhuvneshwar, of course, is a very clever and wise bowler. Both have very a good understanding of their skills.”

SRH currently occupies the sixth position in the points table with 10 points from 11 games. Here is their schedule for the upcoming three encounters in IPL 2022-

May 14: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 7:30 PM

May 17: Mumbai Indians vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 22: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Punjab Kings, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

