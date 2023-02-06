[Watch] "Sometimes you should stop and reset yourself" - Deepak Chahar trains on the banks of Ganga alongside wife Jaya Bhardwaj

Team India pacer Deepak Chahar is making the most of his time off from the game, taking a trip to Rishikesh with his wife, Jaya Bharadwaj.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, February 6, Chahar shared a video in which he was seen taking a dip in the sacred Ganga. The talented fast bowler was also captured running on the banks of the river and doing yoga with his better half.

In the caption of the post, Chahar underlined the significance of resetting oneself and returning to the basics. He wrote:

"Sometimes you should stop and reset yourself and go back to your basics. #oldschool #oldtimes #basic #nature #roaring #again #soon."

Notably, Deepak Chahar's career has been marred by regular injuries of late. He suffered a quadricep injury in February 2022 during India's T20I series against the West Indies. To make matters worse, he injured his back while rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), which further delayed his return.

The right-arm bowler had to remain on the sidelines due to multiple injuries and missed several crucial matches, including the entire season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year.

While he made his much-awaited return in August 2022 in the ODI series against Zimbabwe, he twisted his ankle in October and hasn't featured for Team India since then.

A successful IPL could put Deepak Chahar back in the reckoning of Indian selectors

Being a swing merchant who is also capable of contributing with the bat down the order, Deepak Chahar was once touted to be a mainstay in India's white-ball teams.

His injury woes and the rise of the likes of Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik have made it difficult for him to find a spot in the Men in Blue side again. He will aim to bounce back by doing well in the forthcoming season of the IPL.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have backed the bowling all-rounder despite the injuries, shelling out a whopping sum of ₹14 crore to re-sign him at the mega auction in 2022.

The 30-year-old has been a part of the Chennai-based franchise since the 2018 edition of the cash-rich league. He has 59 wickets to his name from 63 matches along with a decent economy rate of 7.80.

