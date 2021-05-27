IPL 2021: [Watch] SRH stars put their culinary skills to test

Sunrisers Hyderabad players David Warner, Kane Williamson, Kedar Jadhav, and Vijay Shankar were seen participating in a cooking competition during the now-postponed IPL 2021.

In a recent video shared by the franchise on their official Twitter handle, the four players were seen displaying their culinary skills.

It is one of those promotional videos that cricketers across various franchises engage in during IPL seasons. The SRH players had to prepare a south Indian dish, with skipper Kane Williamson emerging as the winner after a fun-filled session.

Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021

Sunrisers Hyderabad endured a disappointing IPL 2021 campaign before the tournament was indefinitely suspended, owing to bio-bubble breaches.

SRH were rock-bottom in the points table with only one win from seven games. They struggled to find the right combination and relieved David Warner from his captaincy duties.

Kane Williamson succeeded Warner, who was even dropped from the playing XI. But the changes didn't alter SRH's fortunes as they lost to the Rajasthan Royals before the suspension of IPL 2021.

Hyderabad mainly struggled due to their middle-order's lack of experience - the same problem that had haunted them in IPL 2020 in the UAE.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will have a lot of catching up to do if the tournament resumes later this year. The second half of IPL 2021 is likely to start from September 19 and will run until October 10 in the UAE.