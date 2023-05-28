[Watch] Suresh Raina and Ashish Nehra catch up with CSK contingent ahead of IPL 2023 final

The stage is all set for the final of IPL 2023 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 28.

Defending champions GT have continued their dominance this season as well and topped the points table in the league phase CSK also performed consistently and finished second in the group stage. The two sides squared off against each other in Qualifier 1, where Chennai beat Gujarat to reach the final.

Shubman Gill then hit a scintillating hundred in the second qualifier against Mumbai Indians to power his side to a comfortable victory.

Former CSK players Suresh Raina and Ashish Nehra interacted with the players ahead of the summit clash of IPL 2023. Raina is on commentary duty this season, while Nehra is the head coach of Gujarat Titans.

"He is neither getting him to bat nor bowl" - Aakash Chopra on CSK captain MS Dhoni's usage of Moeen Ali in IPL 2023

Speaking in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra previewed the CSK team ahead of their clash against GT. The former Indian cricketer pointed out that MS Dhoni has only used Moeen Ali sparingly so far and might give him a bigger role in the final.

Chopra said:

"Captain Dhoni is not using him (Moeen) at all. He is neither getting him to bat nor bowl. He has thought something about him. This could be his night. Jadeja might come good with the bat but his bowling might not work here because the pitch is going to be favorable for batting."

He added:

"Dube will have slight problems against spin. He got dismissed by Noor Ahmad in the last match as well. Now also they will try to trap him not with fast bowling but with spin bowling. Ajinkya Rahane has not played well in Chennai. He has scored more runs as soon as he has gone out of Chennai. He has come away again and I feel he can score runs here. Ajinkya Rahane could be that bank at No. 3."

