IPL 2021: [WATCH]- Mumbai Indians surprise Suryakumar Yadav with a cake on his birthday

Stylish Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav celebrated his 31st birthday on Tuesday (September 14) and the right-hander was greeted with a cake for the special occasion by his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians.

The official Twitter account of the Mumbai Indians posted a video of Yadav receiving a birthday cake in his hotel room. The 31-year-old cut the cake with his wife amid a mandatory six-day quarantine.

Watch the video here:

Earlier in the day, Surya took to his Twitter account to reflect on what has been a brilliant 12 months for him on the cricket field. He also thanked his well-wishers for their constant support.

He wrote:

''Quarantine birthday made special by loved ones & all your lovely wishes♥️ This year has been a blessing, even though our country has seen some tough times, I hope we can keep fighting this pandemic & come out of it😇 Thankyou for your constant love& support, it means everything🙏🏽''

Suryakumar Yadav will once again be a player to watch out for in the upcoming second leg of IPL 2021.

Suryakumar Yadav has been in the form of his life in the past 12 months

The past year has been special for Suryakumar Yadav. The Mumbai cricketer broke the door down as far as the national side was concerned and was finally rewarded with a much-deserved opportunity during the T20I series against England earlier this year.

Surya made heads turn during the 13th season of the IPL last year where he smashed 500-plus runs in what was yet another triumphant campaign for the Mumbai Indians.

While many thought his exploits would earn him a stint with the Indian team for the Australian tour, Yadav was once again overlooked.

However, when he finally got the opportunity a few months later against England, Suryakumar Yadav ensured that he grabbed the chance with both hands. He smashed a match-winning 50 in his maiden international knock besides chipping in with a crucial 30-odd in the series decider.

Suryakumar Yadav made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka back in July and he once again made the most of the opportunity. As a result, he was eventually awarded a berth in the 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

Surya will hope to continue his good form in the upcoming IPL and the T20 World Cup.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar