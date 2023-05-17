[Watch] Suryakumar Yadav gets a taste of his own medicine, drags scoop shot onto off-stump during LSG vs MI in IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav got a taste of his own medicine during their narrow loss against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, May 16. The 32-year-old played a scoop shot that destroyed the stumps.

The incident took place in the 14th over off Yash Thakur’s bowling when Yadav played a scoop shot that destroyed the off-stump, leaving MI at 115/3.

The right-handed batter walked too much across and the ball kept too low to go over the stumps. The in-form batter departed for just seven off nine balls as LSG staged a comeback with three quick wickets within a span of five overs.

Watch Suryakumar Yadav’s dismissal below:

Suryakumar Yadav’s MI lose to LSG by five runs

A clinical batting performance from Marcus Stoinis and Krunal Pandya helped Lucknow Super Giants post 177/3 in their allotted 20 overs. Stoinis remained unbeaten on 89 off 47 balls, including eight sixes and four boundaries. Meanwhile, LSG captain Krunal Pandya also starred with the bat, scoring 49 off 42 deliveries, including a six and a four.

For Mumbai Indians, Jason Behrendorff emerged as the pick of the bowlers for MI, returning with figures of 2/30. Piyush Chawla also bagged one wicket.

In response, Ishan Kishan and MI skipper Rohit Sharma provided the perfect start for the visitors. The duo put on a 90-run partnership for the opening wicket. Kishan smashed 59 off 39 balls at a strike rate of 151.28, including six and eight fours. Meanwhile, Rohit chipped in with 37 off 25 deliveries.

However, a middle-order collapse proved too costly for MI as Suryakumar Yadav (7), Nehal Wadhera (16), and Vishnu Vinod (2) failed to deliver with the bat. Tim David (32* off 19) and Cameron Green (4* off 6) remained unbeaten in the end, but the five-time champions fell short by five runs.

MI dropped to fourth in the latest IPL 2023 points table standings following their loss, while LSG rose to third. Mumbai now have 14 points in 13 games, while Lucknow have 15 points after 13 games.

MI will play their final group-stage match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at home on Sunday, May 21. Meanwhile, LSG will face Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on May 20 in their last league match.

