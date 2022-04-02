[Watch] Suryakumar Yadav looks in great touch in nets; the franchise shares a glimpse on MI daily 

Mumbai Indians middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav looks in great rhythm in the nets ahead of the clash with the Rajasthan Royals on Saturday afternoon.

Yadav missed MI's first game of the season against the Delhi Capitals last week as he was recuperating from an injury at the NCA.

He recently joined the team's camp in Mumbai after regaining fitness. Mumbai Indians gave their fans a peek at the elegant strokeplay of the flamboyant player from a net session by sharing a video on their official Instagram handle.

In it, fans can also catch a glimpse of Sachin Tendulkar and Zaheer Khan delivering inputs to youngsters.

MI shared the following post and captioned it:

गुढी पाडवा & #MI Matchday. Oh, what a day! 🤩 Chala ajun special banvuya with today's MI daily ☀️💙 #OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians MI TV

You can watch the video below:

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

"There is a possibility, depending on the position and the conditions"- Zaheer Khan on using Suryakumar Yadav as a finisher

Mumbai Indians Director of Cricket Operations, Zaheer Khan, revealed that the management might be open to the idea of using Suryakumar Yadav in the finishing role if the match conditions favor it.

The dynamic middle-order batter found the most success while batting in the top 4 for the franchise. However, in international cricket, Surya played the finishing role to perfection in the limited opportunities he got.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Zaheer Khan felt that Suryakumar Yadav's comeback into the side would give them more flexibility and said:

“To have that kind of flexibility is always an advantage, for any team. So tactically, you will have that advantage and that’s how we are also looking at it. There is a possibility, depending on the position we are in, depending on the conditions we are playing in, we might opt for those kind of options. But at the moment, the discussion is pretty much to stick with whatever has been working for us and whatever a player can bring in, in terms of maximum impact."

MI and RR will face off today in the ninth match of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. The game will commence at 15:30 IST.

Catch the latest IPL 2022 live score and the updated IPL points table everyday on Sportskeeda!

Edited by Diptanil Roy