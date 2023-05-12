[Watch] Suryakumar Yadav hits a ramp six to reach maiden IPL hundred off 49 deliveries

Mumbai Indians talismanic batter Suryakumar Yadav reached his first IPL hundred on Friday against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium. The right-hander got to the magical three-figure mark with an outrageous shot over the deep backward square region to lead the home side to a healthy total of 218.

Yadav was batting on 97* before the final ball of the innings. Facing right-arm speedster Alzarri Joseph, SKY moved across and played a sweep shot to reach the three-figure mark in 49 deliveries. Earlier, he completed his half-century off 32 deliveries with an outstanding sweep shot against the maestro Rashid Khan.

The six meant that the Titans must chase 219 for victory on the back of Suryakumar's hundred and a few other cameos by Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, and Vishnu Vinod. The opening combination of Rohit (29) and Kishan (31) slammed 61 in 6.1 overs, while Vinod hit 30 off 20 deliveries.

Suryakumar Yadav's century overshadows Rashid Khan's brilliant performance

Rashid Khan celebrates a wicket with Noor Ahmed. (Credits: Twitter)

Surya's stunning 49-ball hundred also meant that not many took notice of Rashid Khan's outstanding figures. The Afghanistan leg-spinner finished with 4-0-30-4 in a high-scoring contest. He dismissed both openers, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, and then got better of Nehal Wadhera and Tim David.

With 23 scalps, Rashid is also the highest wicket-taker in the season, achieving at 16.78 apiece alongside an economy rate of 8.04.

The Afghan T20 skipper was also outstanding during the Titans' home game against the five-time champions, snaring 4-0-27-2, as they won by 55 runs.

A victory against the Mumbai Indians will take Gujarat Titans to the playoffs. A loss for the home side will significantly dent their chances of making it to the playoffs for the third consecutive year. However, the Titans will also need to accomplish the second-highest run-chase in IPL history.

